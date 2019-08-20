Dale Earnhardt Jr. addresses fiery plane crash in Elizabethton

FILE – In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. NASCAR television analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued his first statement Monday following a fiery plane crash late last week.

The plane, traveling from Statesville, North Carolina, bounced at least twice before “coming down hard” on the right-wing landing gear, according to investigators.

Dale Jr. also released a new episode on his podcast titled “William Byron: The Next Big Thing” and in the first part of that podcast, he addressed the plane crash in Elizabethton.

In that podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in part, “My family and I were involved in an awful accident. Just wanted to let everybody know that we are so thankful for all of the prayers and phone calls and everything everybody did over the last several days has really helped lift us up.”

In the background as Dale Jr. is speaking, you can hear his daughter Isla make a noise. He acknowledged her and said, “..Isla is here trying to help me send this message to you.”

Dale Jr. went on to say, “We’re just trying to process what we went through…and it’s been a very difficult few days for everybody but me and my wife and our family just are trying our best to get back to normal as soon as possible.”