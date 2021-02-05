Damage still lingering from EF-1 tornado that hit Spartanburg Co. one year ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A day that won’t be forgotten for Spartanburg County residents who were caught in the eye of an EF-1 tornado on February 6 of 2020. That’s especially the case for the Brooks family who are still living with the aftermath.

A day for the history books in Spartanburg County when an EF-1 tornado barreled through town.

“The estimated maximum wind speeds were about 110 mph so definitely strong enough to do some damage,” said Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Andrew Kimball.

Some damage is right. That includes uprooted trees, trailers flipped upside down and roofs caved in.

The home of the Brooks family was in the path of it all.

“That tree come right through that corner and everything in there got soaked and covered in drywall,” said Spartanburg Resident, Kyle Brooks.

The damage was so bad, Sarah Brooks took one look at it and went into labor.

But that day did bring something very good, Lillian Skye.

“We couldn’t deal with much more so we thank God we had such an easy and happy child,” said Brooks.

They’re getting ready for her first birthday. However, those celebrations won’t be happening in their house.

“The city of Spartanburg made us take the whole house down to the foundation,” Brooks told 7 News.

It’s still in the process of being repaired from that tornado. As you can probably guess, the pandemic didn’t make this process any quicker.

As remnants still linger from that February tornado like torn roofs and damaged trees, the Brooks told 7 News, they have plenty of souvenirs to remind them of that day.

“It is something she’s going to remember, we got pictures and my mother had a whole book album of that year showing the house and Lily being born,” said Brooks.

The Brooks have been staying in a rental home for the past year. They are hoping to be back in their house by the end of March.

People with the National Weather Service told us, there were no injuries or fatalities reported from this tornado.