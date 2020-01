KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a high school in Kershaw County was damaged by a tornado on Saturday.

Weather officials confirmed on Sunday that damage to North Central High School was the result of a EF-2 tornado.

A NWS Storm Survey Team has confirmed tornado damage to North Central High School in Kershaw County SC. The team is still evaluating the EF rating and track. pic.twitter.com/H891NHdElm — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 12, 2020

The estimated winds are around 130 mph. The data is still preliminary as the team will need to evaluate the path, width and length of the tornado, they said on Twitter.