Damaged fire hydrant causes low water pressure for some Greer CPW customers

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer CPW officials said a damaged fire hydrant will cause water issues for customers living in the Saint Mark Road area.

Water crews plan to turn the water completely off Wednesday at about 8 a.m. to make repairs. Officials said repairs could take 6-8 hours.

A vehicle wreck caused major damage to a fire hydrant off S. Mark Road near Lincoln Dr. Please avoid the area. Customers may experience low water pressure and a boil water advisory is possible. More information coming via large media channels. — Greer CPW (@GreerCPW) November 25, 2020

Once the water is turned back on, customers will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming the water.

The impacted areas include:

Saint Mark Road from Highway 29 to the intersection of Lincoln Dr.

Allium Way

Butterfly Way

Calalla Court

Chick Springs Road

Clematis Drive

Crescentwood Court

Gentian Court

Glades Court

Gold Thread Way

Hayden Court

Kelsey Drive

Laura Allison Court

Lyle Drive

McConnell Road

Mossy Rock Court

Mountain Gap Road

Red Clover Lane

Red Rock Lane

Rockcrest Circle

Rockcrest Drive

Rock Slide Court

Rolling River Way

Rye Court

Sandwort Lane

Sturgeon Bay Drive

Twinflower Drive

Tyra Lane

Waukegan Way

