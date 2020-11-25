Damaged fire hydrant causes low water pressure for some Greer CPW customers

(Source: Greer CPW)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer CPW officials said a damaged fire hydrant will cause water issues for customers living in the Saint Mark Road area.

Water crews plan to turn the water completely off Wednesday at about 8 a.m. to make repairs. Officials said repairs could take 6-8 hours.

Once the water is turned back on, customers will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming the water.

The impacted areas include:

  • Saint Mark Road from Highway 29 to the intersection of Lincoln Dr.
  • Allium Way
  • Butterfly Way
  • Calalla Court
  • Chick Springs Road
  • Clematis Drive
  • Crescentwood Court
  • Gentian Court
  • Glades Court
  • Gold Thread Way
  • Hayden Court
  • Kelsey Drive
  • Laura Allison Court
  • Lyle Drive
  • McConnell Road
  • Mossy Rock Court
  • Mountain Gap Road
  • Red Clover Lane
  • Red Rock Lane
  • Rockcrest Circle
  • Rockcrest Drive
  • Rock Slide Court
  • Rolling River Way
  • Rye Court
  • Sandwort Lane
  • Sturgeon Bay Drive
  • Twinflower Drive
  • Tyra Lane
  • Waukegan Way

Click here for more information about boil water advisories.

