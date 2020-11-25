Damaged fire hydrant causes low water pressure for some Greer CPW customers

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer CPW officials said a damaged fire hydrant will cause water issues for customers living in the Saint Mark Road area.
Water crews plan to turn the water completely off Wednesday at about 8 a.m. to make repairs. Officials said repairs could take 6-8 hours.
Once the water is turned back on, customers will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming the water.
The impacted areas include:
- Saint Mark Road from Highway 29 to the intersection of Lincoln Dr.
- Allium Way
- Butterfly Way
- Calalla Court
- Chick Springs Road
- Clematis Drive
- Crescentwood Court
- Gentian Court
- Glades Court
- Gold Thread Way
- Hayden Court
- Kelsey Drive
- Laura Allison Court
- Lyle Drive
- McConnell Road
- Mossy Rock Court
- Mountain Gap Road
- Red Clover Lane
- Red Rock Lane
- Rockcrest Circle
- Rockcrest Drive
- Rock Slide Court
- Rolling River Way
- Rye Court
- Sandwort Lane
- Sturgeon Bay Drive
- Twinflower Drive
- Tyra Lane
- Waukegan Way
Click here for more information about boil water advisories.