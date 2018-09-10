Dams, reservoirs should begin lowering water levels due to hurricane

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - Owners and operators of reservoirs in SC should check their dams and safely lower water levels today and through the next several days due to Hurricane Florence, according to the SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC says winds can topple trees causing voids when uprooted.

They say loss of soil from a dam can impact its structural integrity and make a path for water from the pond to exit uncontrollably and lead to failure.

"Owners of reservoirs with functional gates or flashboards should consider operating them to provide additional storage for the anticipated rainfall," said Jill Stewart, Director of DHEC's Dam Safety and Stormwater Permitting Division. "If there is a dam downstream of your dam and you are lowering your water level, please call the owner of that dam to advise him or her about what you are doing. Before and after the storm has passed, any accumulated trash and debris should be cleared from spillways."

"Staying alert for rising waters that may continue even after the rain has ended is important," said Stewart. "Dam owners should be aware of the conditions at their dams during such events. If problems develop such that failure of the dam might be imminent, the owner or operator of the dam should contact local public safety officials, downstream property owners and DHEC Dam Safety Program staff at 803-898-1939."