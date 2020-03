GREENVILE, S.C. (WSPA) – The musical duo Dan + Shay has postponed the spring leg of their tour that includes a stop in Greenville.

The group posted on their Twitter account that after the mandatory postponement of their Philadelphia show, they have decided to postpone the spring leg of “The Arena Tour.”

“Our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority,” they said on Twitter.

The duo will now be in Greenville on Sept. 10. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.