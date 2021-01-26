Dance studio launches virtual dance classes for adults, children with disabilities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Health experts say one of the most effective ways to stay healthy is to keep your body moving, either through exercise or something fun such as dancing.

A local dance studio has decided to pull out all of their fancy moves to help a vulnerable population during the pandemic.

Dance Without Limits, a dance studio in Greenville, launched a virtual dance class for adults and children with disabilities.

According to the CDC, adults with disabilities are three times more likely to have an underlying condition than adults without disabilities.

The goal for the class is to provide dance lessons to local special needs organizations across the upstate without putting students at risk of catching COVID-19.

Today the studio hosted the Hope Center in Hendersonville, NC via Zoom. Staff said they hope the lessons provide an outlet for students during these tough times.

“We are thrilled that they get to get up and move and get some exercise. Dance is great for not only a physical outlet but also an emotional one. They’re able to express how they’re feeling with their bodies, not necessarily with words,” Beth Bradley, owner at Dance Without Limits.

Staff said they hope to expand the Limitless Friends Dance program to reach disabled children and adults in neighboring states.

