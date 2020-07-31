Dance Studio navigates through pandemic, provides space for virtual students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The pandemic has put a stop to many things in the Upstate some of which include festivals, classes, and other summer events, but one thing it hasn’t stopped: children who love to dance.

Beth Bradley, owner of Dance Without Limits, and staff found a creative way to keep their dancers active despite COVID-19 concerns. Bradley said in March the studio switched to virtual dancing where staff taught and students danced in the comfort of their own living rooms.

The virtual classes lasted until May until dancers were allowed back into the studio with brand new COVID-19 precautions in place.

“They have boxes that they’re dancing in that are six feet squares and we keep socially distanced that way. We call them our dancing castles. We’re wearing masks and doing everything that the CDC is telling us to do to keep everybody safe,” Bradley said.

The staff is limiting capacity inside of the building so parents must drop kids off at the door along with hand sanitizer at the entrance. Staff placed signs on the ground guiding parents and children to keep a 6-feet distance from one another.

“The kids have done fantastic with all the changes, they’ve really blown us away. Even the 3 to 6-year olds,” Bradley said.

With the first day of school approaching, Dance Without Limits plans to help parents keep their children safe this Fall.

The studio will be offering a Fine Arts program for working parents of students in grades 1st through 8th that want their kids to be in a monitored environment while completing their classwork.

“We’re also offering arts enrichment through that program. While they’re here they will get dance classes, art, music or drama, whatever we can provide for them,” Bradley said.

For more information, click here.