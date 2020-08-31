Dance Without Limits provides space for local children in E-Learning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – We’re now in week three of the Greenville County School year and students and parents are finally adjusting their new way of life.

Students at Dance Without Limits have started their year in a cool new environment that merges the arts and academics.

“We encourage them to wear masks when they are away form each other. We’ve created separate activity boxes for each child so they have crayons, sidewalk chalk, Play-Doh and coloring books that are separated by each kid so there’s no cross contamination,” Beth said.

There are 7 students enrolled in the Dance Without Limits Virtual program a few spots left.

Beth Bradley, owner at Director at Dance Without Limits said students are excelling at complying with the COVID-19 precautions they have in place such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance from one another.

“We’re doing drama, art, music and dance a little bit of everything. We’re getting them on the meets with their teachers, getting their work done and then throwing in some arts enrichment and fun, ” Bradley said.

Beth said even parents who usually homeschool their children are bringing their kids into the studio to catch a break.

Students are given a space to complete schoolwork assigned by their teachers, then they’re allowed time for arts which could be anything from dancing, to drama or drawing.

“Parents have told us ‘I just need a break. I’m homeschooling and I’m home with the kids so if there can be just one day of the week where they’re out of the house and not with me'” Beth said.

For more information on Dance Without Limits please visit our website.