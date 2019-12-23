Dancer born with one hand makes Radio City Rockettes history

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo, Rockette Sydney Mesher center right, takes part in a rehearsal at the Rockette’s rehearsal space in New York. Mesher, who was born without a left hand due to the rare congenital condition symbrachydactyly, is the first person with a visible disability ever hired by New York’s famed Radio City Rockettes. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

(AP) – A dancer born with one hand is the first person with a visible disability ever hired by New York’s famed Radio City Rockettes.

Sydney Mesher tells Newsday she doesn’t want to be known as “the dancer with one hand” but as a hard worker.

Mesher is missing a left hand due to symbrachydactyly, a rare congenital condition. 

The Pace University graduate from Portland, Oregon, says she’s been “mesmerized” by the Rockettes ever since first seeing them on TV in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Rockettes creative director Karen Keeler called Mesher “an incredibly versatile dancer with a strong work ethic.” 

