FILE – Tables on West Main Street in Morgan Square allow patrons to dine outdoors in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg announced Friday that the event scheduled for the evening has been canceled due to weather conditions.

Dancing on the Square located at 100 West Main Street has canceled its line dancing class with Tianna Miller on April 14th due to Morgan Square’s soggy conditions.

The event is a 30-minute to an hour class that features different styles of dance in the months of April and May.

The next event is scheduled for April 21st featuring a lesson in traditional West African dance with Angela Gibson & DJ Big Mike.

Anyone with questions should contact the City of Spartanburg at (864) 596-3613.