Daniel H.S. student charged after loaded pistol found in vehicle on school property

by: WSPA Staff

Billy Tikeith Remont Bruce

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Daniel High School student was charged after a loaded pistol was found in his vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a vehicle driven by Billy Tikeith Remont Bruce, 18, of Clemson, was searched and a loaded .9mm pistol was found under the driver’s seat.

“After interviewing the student, detective’s said there was no information that the student even intended to use the weapon for anything other than self-defense,” according to the release.

Bruce was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a pistol on school property.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon after turning himself in at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce remains in the Pickens County Detention Center, pending his bond hearing.

