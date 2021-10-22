Daniel Morgan Ave. closing on Saturday, re-opening Sunday as two-lane road

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed Saturday as crews reconfigure the road as part of the Spartanburg County Courthouse construction project.

The road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m on Saturday morning between St. John Street and Magnolia Avenue until 5 p.m.

Construction crews said if you plan on driving through this area on Saturday, prepare for some traffic changes.

“Just know that Daniel Morgan Ave. is not the street you want to be on. If you can go through Church St. or Magnolia and not come down Daniel Morgan that would probably be better,” Mike Wiley, project manager for Turner Construction, said.

The road is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. as a two-lane road, instead of its usual four-lane configuration.

It will remain a two-lane road through October of 2023 as part of the construction of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Click here to watch live footage of the construction project.

