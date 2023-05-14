Irmo –

Daniel scores 3 first half goals in a 3-0 victory over Beaufort to win 2nd straight 3A boys soccer state title. It’s the Lions 5th state championship all-time.

St. Joseph’s defeats rival Christ Church 4-2 in 1A boys soccer state championship. It’s the Knights 6th state title.

Oceanside Collegiate scores 3 second half goals to defeat Christ Church 3-1 in the 2A girls state championship.

Waccamaw scores 4 first half goals in a 5-1 victory over Travelers Rest in the 3A girls state title game.