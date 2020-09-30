Darlington Raceway to host 2 Cup races in May, Sept. of 2021

FILE – In this May 11, 2012, file photo, drivers take the green flag for the start of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will re-fire the engines moments after mask-clad drivers climb into their cars at Darlington Raceway. The season will resume Sunday May 17, 2020, without spectators and drivers will have no practice before they pull away from pit road for the first time in more than two months. (Tyler Barrick/Pool Photo via AP, File)

DARLINGTON, SC (WSPA) – Darlington Raceway officials announced they will host two scheduled Cup races on May 9 and Sept. 5 in 2021.

“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” Darlington President Kerry Tharp said. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the track Too Tough To Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport. Thanks to Governor Henry McMaster and the state of South Carolina for their continued support as NASCAR was the first to bring live team sports back at Darlington in 2020. We look forward to hearing the roar of the engines twice as part of our traditional Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekends.”

According to a news release, Darlington first hosted the Southern 500 Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950.

“The announcement of a second race at Darlington Raceway proves what we have known all along – The Lady in Black is one of the finest in the country,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “NASCAR’s commitment to South Carolina has made Labor Day weekend synonymous with Darlington Raceway in our state, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to the Mother’s Day weekend race.”

According to the release, Darlington will host a spring Cup Series race weekend on Sunday, May 9, 2021, and then will host the Cup Series Playoffs race with the Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced at a later date, as well as start times and TV networks for Cup Series races.

For information on 2021 Cup Series tickets, call 866-459-7223 or go online at darlingtonraceway.com.