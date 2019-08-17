Dash cam shows chase, fatal crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- New dash camera footage shows a pursuit that ended in a man’s death.

The chase and subsequent crash happened on July 8 on Interstate 85. A South Carolina Highway Patrol officer was trying to pull over a Ford Focus for going 56 in a 40 mph zone, according to the incident report.

Dash camera video shows the car rolling over the side of a ravine at the Augusta Road exit on I-85 Northbound. Michael Mansell, 30, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

“Now we have three young children without a father over a speeding ticket,” said activist Bruce Wilson, who said he has been in touch with Mansell’s family.

The video shows a SCHP trooper, identified as Austyn Vaughn, pursuing the car with lights on for a little more than a minute.

In the video, a person can be heard from the radio saying “Were you 10-0?,” which is code for in an active pursuit. “I never heard any kind of radio traffic in reference to that.”

“Negative I was trying to catch up,” Vaughn responded.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s policy, an officer must immediately notify the telecommunications center of a chase.

“We just had to think had this trooper followed policies and procedure, would Mr. Mansell still be alive today,” Wilson said.

It appears that help arrived about ten minutes after the crash.

The video ends with a man talking to Vaughn.

“You’re okay. But you’re mind is probably racing, okay? You didn’t cause these people to wreck. Okay?” he said.

The driver of the car that crashed, Kent Eric Washington, 29, was charged with felony DUI, failing to stop for blue lights and sirens resulting in death, driving under suspension, and failure to appear.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said the chase is still under investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility.