Dash cam video shows crash after deputy chased DUI suspect

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- In April of 2019, a car being pursued by a Greenville County deputy crashed into a car driving through an intersection. In January, the family in the car that was hit filed a lawsuit against the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.



Dash cam video from the incident shows a white Honda failing to stop for blue lights before it slams into another white car before running in to a gas pump.



The suspect was later identified as Devonte Williams.

The chase began with a 911 call. The caller reported seeing a man passed out at the wheel of the Honda in the parking lot at another gas station. Williams was later charged with DUI and speeding.

“I’m not cool with that…dude driving away drunk like that…that could hurt somebody else,” the caller said.

The crash happened less than a minute after the deputy’s sirens are first heard. According to a Sheriff’s Office report, four people inside the car were hurt, including two children. One of them was ejected.

In the lawsuit, Robert and Angel Owens said they were on way to church when they were hit.

The lawsuit claims the deputy initiated the chase “negligently” and “recklessly”.

According to the Sheriff’s Office policy, pursits are permissible only when the need for immediate capture outweighs the danger created by the pursuit itself. The policy also says deputies chasing a DUI suspect should contact a supervisor– the lawsuit claims the deputy didn’t do that before the chase began.

According to the incident report, drugs and a gun were found in the Honda. Records show Devonte Williams is serving time for several charges, including felony DUI, failure to stop for blue lights resulting in injury, and trafficking drugs.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on pending litigation. The plaintiffs also declined to comment.