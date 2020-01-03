Dashcam video released for DUI arrest of former Horry Co. transportation director

WARNING: Some explicit language can be heard in this dashcam video.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Dashcam video has been released for the DUI arrest of longtime transportation director of Horry County Schools, Jim Wright.

Wright, 57, retired in December after his arrest, according to school officials. He was on administrative leave after being charged with a DUI in early December and retired later in the month.

Wright was pulled over on Dec. 5 on Highway 707 near Big Block Road for a traffic violation, according to the SC Highway Patrol. When troopers spoke with Wright, they noticed an odor of alcohol. He was taken into custody after a field sobriety test was conducted. He refused a breathalyzer test.

The dashcam video shows a trooper asking Wright how much alcohol he’s had. He immediately says “one.” Later, when out of his car, he is asked the same question and says, “a couple.” About 10 seconds later, wright says it was three or four.

After Wright drops his glasses on the ground, the trooper asks him again how much he’s had to drink, and he says four or five. A couple of minutes later, Wright mentions he is in charge of transportation at the schools.

About four minutes later, the trooper tells Wright he is under arrest for DUI, at which point Wright becomes frustrated and says “Oh my God, please (inaudible), sir” and turns his back briefly on the trooper. The trooper then places handcuffs on Wright.

The video shows Wright repeatedly asking if the trooper will just let him go home. He continues asking the trooper to help him out and let him go.

A judge granted Wright a $1,017 personal recognizance bond.

He had worked for Horry County Schools since 1985, according to his LinkedIn page.

