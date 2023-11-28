GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – “He was my hero, just a humbled man. He loved his country even up until the day he died,” said Debora Prater when describing her Dad, Bobby Lee Prater, otherwise known as ‘Sarge.’

“He was greenbrae. He was in special forces,” she told 7 NEWS. “And he also worked in the kitchen and he had he was a paratrooper.”

Prater said her dad enlisted in the Army in 1957.

“He was proud that he could fight,” Debora Prater said. “My dad was 17 years old and changed his birthday on his birth certificate so he could go into service because he wanted to go into service and that for his country.”

Debora Prater said he Dad served in Vietnam.

“He did two tours over there,” she explained. “He went back from 65 to 68 to 69.”

Debora Prater said her Dad always made sure the wife he left at home knew she was loved.

“There’s like, pictures this thick, where he sent her pictures, and on the back of every one said ‘I miss my darling wife. I love you,’ and, ‘I love you, baby.’ He just, he just was a good dedicated man,” said Debora Prater.

After ‘Sarge’ was discharged from the military, his daughter said he spent time working with the American Legion.

“Anytime they were following soldiers that they were bringing home, he always went and helped,” she shared. “He did that, helped fold the flag, and the playing of the taps.”

Debora Prater said that’s how he spent the majority of his retirement until he got cancer and passed away in 2021.

After seeing our report on Channel 7 to nominate Vietnam veterans to be featured on The Wall that Heals, Prater submitted an application for her dad.

“It was joy of getting accepted and excitement,” she said. “I just wish my dad was here, he would be so happy.”

She said he deserves it.

“That’s why I’m doing this as for my Dad, because I think that he should be recognized,” Debora Prater said. “It just makes makes me feel good in my heart that he can be recognized like that.”

Prater says her dad was always thanking god for what he gave him and that is what gives her peace.

Bobby Lee Prater, Thank You for Your Service.

