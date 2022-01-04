David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – David Bowie arrives at the Fourth Annual Black Ball Concert for “Keep A Child Alive” on Oct. 25, 2007, in New York. Warner Chappell Music has purchased the global music publishing rights to David Bowie’s song catalog. The deal includes hundreds of songs such as “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Modern Love” and “Let’s Dance.” (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Let’s Dance” are included.

Financial details of the sale were not released. Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp.

Bowie died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months. As a performer, Bowie had unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store