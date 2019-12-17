Dawn says we’re washing dishes wrong, introduces dish spray

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Dawn is dishing out a new way to wash your dirty dishes.

Procter and Gamble has introduced, “Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray.”

It doesn’t require water to activate its cleaning suds.

The original Dawn, which has been around since 1972, was designed to combine with water.

The new spray reportedly works five times faster than traditional Dawn.

The catch is that is also costs about $2 more.

Procter and Gamble believes consumers will say its worth every penny because it’s such a time saver.

