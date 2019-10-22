Day 2: Will Lewis trial continues in Greenville Co.

News
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis’ trial will resume today.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in office related to a taxpayer funded trip to Charlotte where he’s alleged to have an extra-marital affair with his personal assistant, Savanah Nabors.

The first prosecution witnesses to take the stand on Monday focused on drawing a comparison between Nabors’ salaries and perks and other administrative coordinators and assistants.

Testimony is set to continue today at 9:30 a.m.

Our reporter Ayla Ferrone will be inside the courtroom bringing you the latest trial updates.

Following Ayla on Twitter — @AylaFerrone — as she live Tweets the trial:

