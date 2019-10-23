Day 3: Trial of suspended Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis continues

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The trial of suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis will continue Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the jury heard testimony from Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Marcus Davenport and star witness, Savanah Nabors.

Nabors testified about her interactions with Lewis, and well as how those interactions changed over time. Her testimony also detailed the taxpayer funded trip to Charlotte.

The prosecution is expected to call a few more witnesses to the stand Wednesday before the defense calls their witnesses.

