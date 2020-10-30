Days before election, Graham, Harrison debate for final time

Photos of Sen. Lindsey Graham (Courtesy of AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) and Jaime Harrison (Courtesy of AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are meeting for their second and final debate in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.

The two meet in Columbia on Friday night, just four days before Tuesday’s general election.

More than a million ballots have been cast so far in South Carolina, breaking 2016 records.

Some polls show the race as a neck-and-neck contest.

A fundraising powerhouse, Harrison has amassed a record-setting war chest of more than $100 million.

Graham has raked in cash of his own, raising about $67 million.