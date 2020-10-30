Days before election, Graham, Harrison debate for final time

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of Sen. Lindsey Graham (Courtesy of AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) and Jaime Harrison (Courtesy of AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are meeting for their second and final debate in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.

The two meet in Columbia on Friday night, just four days before Tuesday’s general election.

More than a million ballots have been cast so far in South Carolina, breaking 2016 records.

Some polls show the race as a neck-and-neck contest.

A fundraising powerhouse, Harrison has amassed a record-setting war chest of more than $100 million.

Graham has raked in cash of his own, raising about $67 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories