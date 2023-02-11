Cody Longo is photographed at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to his family and talent representative. He was 34.

A family member told TMZ that Longo’s body was found Wednesday at a residence in Austin, Texas, after his wife asked police to go to the home for a wellness check. Longo’s wife was working at a dance studio at the time, and became concerned when she couldn’t reach her husband by phone, according to TMZ’s source.

Alex Gittelson, a talent manager who represented Longo, indicated that Longo died in his sleep. He also organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover Longo’s funeral costs.

“Devastated beyond words at the tragic loss of my dear friend and client, Cody Longo,” wrote Gittelson on Twitter. “My heart breaks for his beautiful family. You will be missed, brother.”

In a statement provided to People, Longo’s wife Stephanie Longo mourned the loss of her husband, with whom she shared three children.

“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated,” she wrote, in part. “He was the best dad and best father.”

The official cause of Longo’s death has not been released.

Longo’s credits include an eight-episode arc on “Days of Our Lives” in 2011, as well as a starring role in the 2012 Nick at Night and TeenNick series “Hollywood Heights,” according to IMDb.