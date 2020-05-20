Days of rain cause flooding in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The raging Reedy River breaking over banks, flooding streets and soccer fields across Greenville.

“The whole field is drenched and under water and I’ve never seen it this bad before,” John Michael Boswell, who lives near the flooding, said.

Boswell came to check out the flooding.

“We’ve seen that bridge over there flood regularly off and on a little bit but I’ve never seen it as bad as it is right now,” he said.

And just down the now flooded Swamp Rabbit Trail, even more flooding.

“The weather had other plans for us this morning,” Brandon Simpson, a trainer at Swamp Rabbit CrossFit, said.

Simpson was happy to get back to training this week.

“As we were working we were kind of peeking out the door periodically and noticed that things were progressing,” Simpson said.

He says water was flowing into the parking lot, leading to a swift water rescue by the Greenville Fire Department.

Greenville County Emergency Management is dealing with similar issues

“There are several roads that have been closed throughout the county a couple have even had washout issues,” Deputy Director Jessica Stumpf said.

She said people should be extra aware of their surroundings, even after the rain stops.

“We’re starting to see some trees fall with the little bit of wind that’s out here so keep in mind that trees may fall and that may block some roadways,” Stumpf said.

City officials have closed the Swamp Rabbit Trail and the sidewalks behind the Peace Center as a precaution in relation to the flooding there.