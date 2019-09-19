Days old infant injured after allegedly thrown, kicked by dad in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials said a man faces child abuse charges after a 25-day old infant was taken to an area hospital with several injuries.

According to a police department news release, Spindale Police Department officers took an assault report at Rutherford Regional Hospital on Aug. 17 from a woman who had taken her infant to the hospital after returning home from work and noticed the child had a bump on its head.

The child was reportedly with his father, Tyresse Dayshawn Cox, in Forest City while she was at work.

Medical staff at the hospital determined that the infant had a skull fracture and he was transferred to Mission Hospital, where he was treated and released.

On Aug. 18, Cox was served with a warrant for felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. He was given $100,000 bond and was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 20, the assault report was forwarded to Forest City police and an investigation into the incident began.

In a follow up visit to Mission Hospital, medical personnel found that the child also had broken ribs, which they determined to have happened around the same time the child’s skull was fractured.

In an interview with police, Cox said he threw and kicked the infant after the child would not stop crying.