Daytona drivers make fast-food stops during rain delay

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Drivers wait by their cars during a weather delay in the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick gave new meaning to fast food during a rain delay at Daytona International Speedway.

The drivers left the famed track during a lengthy red flag during the Daytona 500 and made quick trips across the street to grab some grub.

Briscoe’s wife, Marissa, tweeted a photo of Chase wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru at Panda Express.

Ross Chastain followed suit a short time late and posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, a sponsor. He noted that this is “rain delays in ’21.”

Reddick sat down inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie, saying “some much needed comfort food.”

NASCAR’s season opener was halted after 15 laps because of lightning and then heavy rain. The 2 1/2-mile track takes hours to dry. Sixteen cars, including the one driven by Reddick, were involved in a huge crash 14 laps into the race.

Lightning in the area a few minutes later prompted officials to clear the motorsports stadium, send socially distanced fans into a crowded space. Drivers got out of their cars, and once the rain hit, they hit the road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories