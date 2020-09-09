DC BLOX to build regional datacenter in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A major regional datacenter will soon be coming to Greenville.

According to a news release, DC BLOX announced that they would be establishing the company’s next state-of-the-art data center in Greenville County.

The data center will reportedly bring five high-paying new positions initially, as well as the expected investments of over $200 million from DC BLOX and their tenant customers over the next few years.

“DC BLOX believes in serving locally and connecting globally,” Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX said. “We have long been attracted to this booming economic region, and are grateful to Greenville County, the Greenville Area Development Corporation, City of Greenville and the South Carolina Department of Commerce for working collaboratively with us to create a strong business case for DC BLOX to come to Greenville. We are excited to be able to serve South Carolina businesses and the greater Greenville and Upstate community.”

According to the release, the six-acre location will have five distinct data halls with 45,00 square feet of data center space, capable for 15 megawatts of power, secure storage and shared and dedicated office space.

“It’s exciting to see another company recognize the benefits of doing business here in South Carolina. We celebrate DC BLOX’s decision to locate in Greenville County, and we look forward to seeing them grow here in the Palmetto State,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said.