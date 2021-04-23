DEA to sponsor Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday will conduct its bi-annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., several Upstate locations will collect unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal.
To locate the site nearest you, you can access the DEA’s drop-off locator here.
Many pharmacies — like CVS and Walgreens — and law enforcement agencies also offer drug disposal.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, drop-off sites usually accept prescription drugs, pet medications, over-the-counter ointments and creams, prescription patches and vitamins. Illegal drugs, used needles, inhalers, aerosols, thermometers and hydrogen peroxide are usually not accepted.
According to statistics from a national drug survey, millions of Americans abuse prescription drugs each year.