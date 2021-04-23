DEA to sponsor Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday will conduct its bi-annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., several Upstate locations will collect unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal.

To locate the site nearest you, you can access the DEA’s drop-off locator here.

Many pharmacies — like CVS and Walgreens — and law enforcement agencies also offer drug disposal.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, drop-off sites usually accept prescription drugs, pet medications, over-the-counter ointments and creams, prescription patches and vitamins. Illegal drugs, used needles, inhalers, aerosols, thermometers and hydrogen peroxide are usually not accepted.

According to statistics from a national drug survey, millions of Americans abuse prescription drugs each year.