Dead heat tie sets stage for city council rematch in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The votes are in and a city council race results in an exact tie.

Now the stage is set for a rematch between a political veteran and a political newcomer.

351 to 351. That’s the outcome in the race to represent District One on Spartanburg’s west side.

Tuesday’s results won’t be certified until Friday but in this particular race between Sterling Anderson and Meghan Smith the election’s director doesn’t expect things to change.

So, this race is headed for a runoff.

The rare results surprised both candidates.

“I’ve never really heard of one before,” said Anderson.

“Dead tie. Which goes to show that every single vote matters,” said Smith.

Anderson said he did not expect the race to be so close.

However, he said the day after he can now see how another high interest race turned out more voters than normal and that didn’t necessarily help him.

“Part of that was due to the water commissioner race,” said Anderson.

If you ask his opponent, Smith, a newcomer who took on this established incumbent, she’ll give you a different answer.

“He outspent me 3 to 1 but money doesn’t vote. People vote,” said Smith.

Smith believes her message to voters delivered over the last three months resonated with them.

“We do need new leadership. Someone with a vision for the future. Someone concerned for the people in our district,” she said.

During those visits, Smith said she head a lot about one particular issue.

“They see that we don’t have the same police patrolling in our neighborhoods like we used to and I think there’s things that we can do on city council to support our police, paying them more,” she explained.

Smith said that’s a result of a police department that’s not fully staffed.

Anderson said public safety has been his main focus since arriving on council six years ago.

“I don’t know what her basis is for public safety. I introduced, when we had no body cameras on our policemen in the city of Spartanburg whatsoever, I’m the one who raised the issue,” said Anderson.

For now they both acknowledge the challenge ahead: motivating supporters to go back and vote again.

“I think we need to get those same people out and I think we need to get more people out. I think this sends a really strong message that people want change,” said Smith.

Anderson said he’ll be knocking on doors and sending out mailers over the next two weeks.

“There’s a lot to be said about experience, contacts, and maturity in the job,” he said.

Smith is a Dorman High School graduate.

She said she moved back here 10 years ago because she wanted to raise her family in a community like Spartanburg.

Anderson is a native of Spartanburg.

He said he’s running again to see through ongoing downtown development projects like the new judicial center.

Smith and Anderson will face off again on Tuesday, November 19th.

If you did not vote on Tuesday in District One, you can still cast a ballot on the 19th.