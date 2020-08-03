Deadlines S.C. voters should know about leading up to 2020 Election

FILE – In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Dave Turnier processes mail-in ballots at at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality that the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 2020 Presidential Election is quickly approaching, but there are a few important deadlines voters should know about. According to Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia, it’s important for voters to not wait until the last minute to determine how to cast their ballots.

According to Belangia, polling precincts in the state of South Carolina for those who choose to vote in-person will be open, and mail-in absentee ballots will be accepted. Officials at S.C. Election Commission, voters should apply at least one week prior to election day to allow adequate mail time.

“Absentee voting is ‘for reason’ and can be done by mail. If a voter requests an absentee ballot, they may NOT then show up to vote in their designated polling place. They only get ONE ballot, and if that is requested by absentee mail, then they MUST deal with that ballot,” Belangia said.

Here are a few important deadlines related to the 2020 Presidential Election:

September 19th – Deadline for officials to mail General Election absentee ballots to military and overseas citizens.

October 2nd – 5 p.m. – Deadline to register to vote in person for General Election (unless county

board holds weekend hours)

October 4th – 11:59 p.m. – Deadline to register to vote online or by fax or email for General Election.

October 5th – Deadline to register to vote by mail for General Election (must be postmarked by this date)

October 30 – 5:00 p.m. Deadline to apply for absentee by mail ballot for General Election.

October 31st – Last Saturday prior to General Election. County boards must hold

absentee voting hours from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

November 2nd – Deadline to vote absentee in person for General Election.

November 3rd – Election Day. Polls open 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions answered by Conrad Belangia, elections director for Greenville County.

Q: Will all voting be completed by mail?

A: There is ONLY absentee voting by mail. Polling locations will be open as usual for election day. There has been no change in SC Law on these issues.

Q: Can voters drop off absentee ballots at precincts?

A: By SC law, the absentee ballot MUST be mailed and received in the Voter Registration office by 7 p.m. (close of polls on Election Day). Ballots may NOT be dropped off at the polling place.

Q: Will mail-in ballots increase the time needed to tally votes?

A: This office (Greenville County) does not anticipate any delay in processing absentee votes and reporting Election night or at the latest, early the next morning.

Q: Any additional measures in place to deter any attempts at fraud?

A: SC Law has processes in place that address that issue. Our absentee laws are very secure. Our in-person voting is protected by Voter Registration files and photo ID (all SC Law).

In order to vote in the state of South Carolina, you must have a valid form of I.D. which includes:

S.C. Driver’s License

ID Card issued by S.C. DMV

S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

Military ID

Passport

