Deadly April SC storm had strongest tornado to hit state since 1995

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, left, looks on as Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson speaks during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years now also includes the strongest tornado to hit the state since 1995.

The National Weather Service in Charleston upgraded the April 13 tornado that killed five people in Hampton County to an EF-4 twister with winds estimated at 175 mph.

Meteorologists said Friday that they further studied the damage to a two-story home whose roof and walls were all but demolished.

EF-4 is one step below an EF-5 tornado, which is the strongest recorded.

South Carolina has never had an EF-5 tornado. Twenty-five tornadoes hit South Carolina on April 13, killing nine people.