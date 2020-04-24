Live Now
Watch 7News at Noon

Deadly April SC storm had strongest tornado to hit state since 1995

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, left, looks on as Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson speaks during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years now also includes the strongest tornado to hit the state since 1995.

The National Weather Service in Charleston upgraded the April 13 tornado that killed five people in Hampton County to an EF-4 twister with winds estimated at 175 mph.

Meteorologists said Friday that they further studied the damage to a two-story home whose roof and walls were all but demolished.  

EF-4 is one step below an EF-5 tornado, which is the strongest recorded.

South Carolina has never had an EF-5 tornado. Twenty-five tornadoes hit South Carolina on April 13, killing nine people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories