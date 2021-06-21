Deadly crash blocks part of I-385 SB in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash on I-385 Southbound in Mauldin Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-385 Southbound near Exit 31 at about 1:30 a.m., according to Greenville County Coroner’s Office. It involves at least one tractor trailer and an SUV.

This is near Brookwood Church and Bethel Elementary school.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, the coroner said. That person has not yet been identified. There is no word yet on other possible injuries.

A detour is in place at Exit 35 to East Butler Rd., according to SCHP.

Greenville County. 6/21/21. I-385 SB near MM 31 is blocked due to a fatal collision. DETOUR IN PLACE: Exit 35 to E. Butler. Left on E. Butter to US 276 then left to I-385 (Exit 30). Expect delays. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/nnL3tpixRp — Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) June 21, 2021

A hazmat spill has been reported in this area by SCDOT. Our 7News crew on scene says it is being cleaned up at this time.

SCHP and the coroner’s office are investigating. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.