GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly crash has closed part of I-85 Northbound Sunday morning.

SCHP is investigating on near the 44 mile marker in Greenville County. This is near Mauldin Rd.

Troopers say a detour is in place as follows:

Take exit 44 to White Horse Road (US 25)

Travel south to SC 291

Then travel north on SC 291 back to I-85

Details are limited at this time. We’ll update this story as we learn more.