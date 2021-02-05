Deadly crash closes Laurens Road near I-85 in Greenville

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly crash has closed Laurens Road near I-85 in Greenville.
Greenville Police advise to avoid the area if possible. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Laurens Road near I-85 is closed due to a fatal collision. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ID3DvfOcde— Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) February 5, 2021
