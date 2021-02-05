Deadly crash closes Laurens Road near I-85 in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly crash has closed Laurens Road near I-85 in Greenville.

Greenville Police advise to avoid the area if possible. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories