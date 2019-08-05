Deadly hit-and-run in Hendersonville, police investigating

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department officials said a man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Four Seasons Boulevard Sunday night.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash around 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Four Seasons Boulevard and Linda Vista Drive.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle traveling westbound near the entrance of CVS, located at 1605 Four Seasons Blvd.

The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m.

According to the release, detectives do not have a vehicle description, but believe that the vehicle has front end damage.

The victim’s identify has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the crash, call Det. Rob Cantwell at 828-697-3043.