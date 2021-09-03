Deadly motorcycle crash causes delays on I-85 SB near I-385 interchange in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly motorcycle crash is causing delays on I-85 Southbound in Greenville.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at the I-385 interchange, according to Greenville Police. This is near Exit 51.

Two right lanes of traffic are closed. Police ask that you seek alternate routes. Expect delays in the area as crews clear the scene.

Details are limited at this time. There is no word yet on how the crash happened. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

