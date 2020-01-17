Deadly shooting on R St. ruled self defense, Anderson Co. deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly shooting in Anderson County has been ruled as self defense.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has completed the investigation into the shooting death of Donnie Strickland on R Street that happened Jan. 12.

Deputies say the witness statements and evidence collected revealed that Strickland’s death was the result of self-defense.

The investigation showed that Strickland arrived at the residence and began shooting at another person on scene.

The other person involved fired back at Strickland, striking him at least one time in self-defense.



Due to the circumstance surrounding the shooting and Strickland being the primary aggressor, no charges will be sought, deputies say.