2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS (AP/ KTVT) – First responders say two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, and a third person has been taken to a hospital.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press on Sunday that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and another died en route to a hospital.

According to our CBS affiliate KTVT, authorities responded to the shooting just before 10 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

A witness told our affiliate, CBS 11 News, the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect, the report says.

We’ll continue to update this story.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.