2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS (AP/ KTVT) – First responders say two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, and a third person has been taken to a hospital.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press on Sunday that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and another died en route to a hospital.

According to our CBS affiliate KTVT, authorities responded to the shooting just before 10 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

A witness told our affiliate, CBS 11 News, the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect, the report says.

We’ll continue to update this story.

