Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Chesnee

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Cherokee County.

According to the coroner, the incident happened in Chesnee on Friday night.

Fowler identified the victim as Marvin Wade Taylor, 48, of Chesnee.

He says Taylor’s body was discovered in the driveway of a residence at 744 Pickens Street in Chesnee around 10 p.m. by a relative, who called 9-1-1.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The circumstances of the death are still under investigation by the coroner’s office and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed.

Check back for updates.