Deadly shooting under investigation in Union County, local man describes ‘chaotic’ night

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deadly shots ringing out in Union County. That was the case Saturday night after deputies said several people were shot during a large party on Dover Road. Two of those people died of their injuries.

A shocking night for a Gaffney man.

“There was this girl that fell on the ground and the crowd just trampled her,” said a Gaffney man who wishes to remain anonymous.

He asked us not to use his name or show his face. However he wanted to share what he told us, he saw on a rural road in Union County.

“We hear hundreds of people screaming and people start running in the road and that’s when the gunshots went off,” the man told us.

He told 7 News he was on his way to Union to see some family Saturday.

“It was just pandemonium out there with all those people. There was well over 1,000 people out there,” said the man.

He’s not wrong. Major Scott Coffer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office told us they’ve seen large parties in this area before. However, he said never this big.

“You had the people that were hit that had gunshot wounds. We were trying to get to them and get EMS in there to help them, so very chaotic,” said Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Major Scott Coffer.

Major Coffer told us it all started when they got a report of cars parked up and down a nearby road.

He told 7 News, as a tow truck was taking away some of those cars parked over the white line, shots started firing.

“We were noticing some victims come out with gunshot wounds. There was still more gunshots going off and then we tried to disperse the crowd,” said Major Coffer.

But the Gaffney man we talked to said getting out of that crowd wasn’t easy.

“I didn’t know what I was supposed to do because you can’t run over people, you’re trying to get out of there as quick as possible but you’re pretty much stuck,” said the Gaffney resident.

He said all they could do was take shelter within the walls of their car until they had a clear path out.

“I’m just glad we made it out and I’m sorry for the victims who didn’t,” the man told us.

Major Coffer told us seven people were shot. Two of them are dead. 17-year-old Jabbrie Brandon, of Union, who was transported to a hospital where he later died. The coroner also identified 21-year-old Curtis Lamont Bomar, of Spartanburg, who died at the scene.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Major Coffer told us they could be facing charges of homicide and attempted murder.

You can find more information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office about this incident here: https://www.wspa.com/news/top-stories/deputies-responding-to-shooting-in-union-co-multiple-victims/