Deaf people struggle with communication during pandemic, can’t read lips because of masks

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many counties and states around the country are establishing requirements to wear masks when in public areas. But for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, this has increased their challenges when it comes to communicating.

According to data released by The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), approximately 37 million American Adults over the age of 18 report having trouble with hearing.

Many of those who are deaf or hard of hearing rely on reading lips and facial expressions when communicating, but with everyone wearing masks this has proved to be challenging.

“We try to read facial expressions, catching the lips and reading words but with the masks on we can’t see anything like that, we just see their eyes,” Anita M. Steichen-McDaniel, executive director at the South Carolina Association of the Deaf said.

Essential workers and those out in public spaces who are deaf ask for patience and for people to understand that not every one has the same level of hearing.

“Please be patient with the deaf and hard of hearing community when we try to communicate, please be patient with deaf people,” Steichen-McDaniel said.

In order to help with this barrier people have created masks that are see through, and some with messages letting people know they’re deaf.

Lisa Gurke, mother of a 13 year-old autistic teen created masks with a plastic see through window for a speech therapist in her hometown, and many deaf families said this has helped them with communicating with others.

“One of the founders of the school, who is also a speech therapist, found out I was making masks for COVID-19 and asked me to come up with something that could help kids see her mouth during her therapy session and for when school starts back. I researched on YouTube and this is what I came up with. Since then it has opened my eyes to the huge problem that wearing a mask creates for so many,” Gurke said.

Masks are not the only communication barriers for deaf people during the pandemic. Those who do not use sign language are having trouble receiving important information from press conferences. Many are grateful for sign language interpreters, but the captions on the screen are often incorrect or omit words.

There has also been a push and petitions to add captions to apps such as Instagram and TikTok for deaf users.

For more information on deaf communities, please visit the South Carolina Association of the Deaf website.