SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death on Cowpens Clifton Road.

Officials at the scene say the death was due to a deer hunting accident.

Cowpens Clifton Road is closed at Shady Acres Road at this time.

The Converse Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.