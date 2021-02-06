Death investigation underway after hunters find body in Oconee Co. woods

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in woods in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at about 8:19 a.m. Saturday from hunters and a property owner in regards to a decomposed body that was discovered in woods at the end of Rufus Land Road. This is near Jenkins Bridge Road.

Deputies and the coroner’s office responded to the scene to begin an investigation and gather evidence.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the body is of an unidentified white woman. Coroner Karl Addis says it appears to be a woman missing from Westminster, who was known to stay at a home nearby. However, a positive identification has not yet been established and more information will be available following an autopsy Monday.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

