Death investigation underway after infant found in shallow grave behind NC home; teen charged

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old young man has been charged in connection to the discovery of an infant found buried inside a box in a shallow grave behind an Iredell County home, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Monday, Sept. 6, they were made aware of a body possibly being buried behind a home located on Tomlin Mill Road in Statesville. The body was reportedly brought from a location in High Point.

Deputies along with Crime Scene Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the home and located a shallow grave on the property. Inside the grave was a box that contained the remains of a small infant, the sheriff’s office said.

Alex Holden Best, 19, was interviewed by investigators and provided a statement on how the remains came to be in the grave behind the home.

Best has been charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.

The remains have been sent to the North Carolina Baptist Hospital for an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

Iredell County investigators were able to get in contact with High Point Police who located a woman in High Point, who is believed to be involved in this case. She also gave a statement to authorities about the remains, and how they came to be in High Point before being brought to Iredell County by Best, deputies said.

Best was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 15. He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and was being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

The infant’s death is being investigated by the High Point Police Department due to the death occurring there, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. This case remains active and ongoing.