Death investigation underway after juvenile found unresponsive in Easley home

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County deputies have been investigating after a juvenile was found unresponsive Monday in an Easley home.

Deputies responded at about 11:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Rusty Lane.

When deputies arrived on scene, EMS and fire department officials were performing CPR on the juvenile. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

Deputies said no weapons were found at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will continue to investigate the death.

Sheriff Rick Clark said, “The prayers of the entire sheriff’s office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy.”