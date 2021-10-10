Death investigation underway after person found dead at Greenville club

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the parking lot of a Greenville club.

Deputies were dispatched to Club Twist on White Horse Road at 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

According to the GCSO, when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle.

Deputies are currently looking for suspects in the case.

This case is under investigation by the GCSO.

