Death investigation underway after reported shooting at Greenville Co. apartments

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway at apartments in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation at Highland Square Apartments on Pine Creek Court Ext.

Deputies responded at about 12:21 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, a victim couldn’t be located.

A short time later, deputies say an adult gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Deputies ask if anyone has any information concerning this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.