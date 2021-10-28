Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in vacant Asheville building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Asheville.

Asheville Police Department officers said they found the body of a woman as they were completing the check of a vacant business on Patton Ave. Wednesday.

Detectives are working with the Office of the State Medical Examiner to investigate. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

